Renowned songwriter Blackskin is reportedly behind bars following his arrest over issues concerning his song titled ‘Gyenvudde’ originally done by Bebe Cool.

Earlier this month, Blackskin, real name Frederick Ssenyonga, revealed how he was not paid by Bebe Cool after writing for him a new song dubbed “Gyenvudde”.

He vowed to send two faded artistes back into retirement because they do not want to pay creators yet they cannot make music on their own.

“Am going to send you in retirement you two faded artistes. You can’t make music and you don’t want to pay creators,” Blackskin wrote on social media.

The songwriter went ahead and hit studio, recorded his own version of the song, and released it a few weeks later.

Related Story: Blackskin drops original ‘Gyenvude’ after Bebe Cool failing to clear his payment

Blackskin’s song has been receiving relatively good airplay majorly due to the controversy surrounding it.

On Saturday, however, news started spreading within the gossip corridors revealing how Blackskin had been arrested.

His close friend and associate, producer Eno Beats confirmed the news through his Facebook page early on Sunday morning.

Eno Beats revealed that Blackskin had been arrested on Saturday at around 4pm and detained at Jinja Road Police Station over matters to do with the ‘Gyenvudde’ song.

BLACK SKIN (Song writer) was arrested yesterday at 1600hrs. Ensonga za “Gyenvudde “. Eno Beats

Eno Beats and Blackskin are usually recording music together at the former’s studio located in Makindye.

We shall keep you updated on the matter as more details continue to flow in.