Singer Carol Nantongo is in search of a serious music manager who will give her a hand in promoting her music across the world.

The “Kamese Tambula” singer opened up about her search for a music manager during an interview on Bukedde TV.

She disclosed that wants a manager because her former manager and boss KT Kavuma told her that he is too busy and occupied to continue pushing her music career which the two agreed upon.

Read Also: Carol Nantongo sheds tears as she reveals why she quit Golden Band

KT Kavuma, however, promised that he will continue supporting Carol’s talent but while under the control of another manager.

Carol Nantongo stressed that she wants a manager who is well versed with the music business stating that when the business is well handled, money can be made.

During the interview, Nantongo trashed allegations of dating NTV’s Daggy Nyce saying they are just very tight friends who care about each other.