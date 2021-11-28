It’s already a year since Blacq Avay Records and Entertainment singer Zulitums dropped his maiden album INVICTUS and he is grateful for the success it has achieved.

On Friday 27th November, 2020, Zulitums released his maiden album dubbed “INVICTUS” at an all-white themed party at Pearl Of Africa, Hotel.

The 12-track album has since rose up on the music charts, countdowns, and to-date, it has enjoyed millions of streams on different music streaming platforms.

Zulitums, real name Sam Ssemwogerere, is grateful for all the support and love that has been shown to him by his fans and fellow artistes.

Through his social media platforms, Zulitums noted how INVICTUS has dominated charts and countdowns locally and internationally and that shows how much faith the industry has entrusted him with.

One year today, millions of streams, top of charts and countdowns within and across borders. I showed you all my vibe and aura you all showed me perfection. I told my truth, y’all believed me #InvictusByZulitums Zulitums

Congratulations Zuli and we are sure there is more from where that came from. We are ready to have it when you are!