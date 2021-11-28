Despite Pastor Aloysious Bugingo’s estranged wife Teddy Naluswa refusing to sign the divorce documents, the city pastor was introduced by his new lover Susan Makula on Saturday.

For over a year, the family wrangles between Pastor Aloysious Bugingo and his lawfully wedded wife Teddy Naluswa have been going on.

Their family affairs have always spilled out to the media with Teddy often running to the public to seek help over the mistreatment that she has faced in her marriage.

Regardless of all the suffering, Naluswa has refused to sign for divorce despite severally being asked to by the father of her children.

Teddy Naluswa Bugingo (Right)

On Friday 26th November, 2021, The House of Prayer Ministries Lead Pastor Aloysious Bugingo was officially introduced by his new catch Susan Makula in a beautiful Kukyala ceremony.

Susan Makula Nantaba is Bugingo’s employee and is unfazed by whatever is happening in his former marriage.

She introduced the controversial pastor to her parents in a beautiful Kukyala ceremony which happened in Kyebando.

There was heavy presence of security at the Kukyala which was attended by family, close friends, and relatives which raised eyebrows.

Below are some photos from the Kukyala: