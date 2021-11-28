African music legend Kanda Bongo Man endorsed Eddy Kenzo’s remake of his golden track “Moni” and asked music fans to support the Ugandan star.

BET award winning artiste Edrisah Musuuza a.k.a Eddy Kenzo dropped the visuals of his latest track dubbed “Moni” (the remake) on Friday.

“Moni” is a song originally done by celebrated Congolese Soukous musician Bongo Kanda, popularly known as Kanda Bongo Man.

From his London home, Kanda Bongoman urged music fans to give Eddy Kenzo all the support he needs and to encourage him.

Kenzo, while releasing the new visuals, revealed that Kanda Bongo Man was welcoming of the idea to do the remake of the song.

He thanked the Congolese legend for giving him the consent and for being a good father figure in his music career.

“Congolese music has always been unique and has been identified in Africa and all over the world. I had a chance to meet the legendary Kanda Bongo Man and he was so welcoming and kept advising me over the years,” Kenzo noted.

He added, “Kanda Bongoman speaks to me as his own child and guides me on how to maneuver in the industry. I thank you Mzee Kanda Bongoman for the consent to remake MONI and for being such a great father figure in my career since I met you.”

The song Produced by Gee Speed comes off the Big Talent Entertainment singer’s 21-track album Made In Africa which was released in April.

The new visuals were directed by Encision TZ’s Denden and Mjukuu and feature choreography done by Jokers Family.

Watch it here: