Ugandans have kicked off with a fundraising campaign aimed at saving former Revival band singer Hassan Ndugga who is languishing in a remote police prison in South Africa.

The kadongo kamu singer was reportedly arrested for not having proper documentation that permits him to stay in South Africa and he ended up being dragged to prison.

Sources that disclosed the information about Hassan Ndugga’s arrest explained that the “Ebintu Bizibu” singer was arraigned before courts but he had no lawyer and not even a close person who would stand in for him.

After the court session, he was drove to prison. Details reveal how he will be having a second court hearing in order and his fans would like to to help him out of prison.

A South Africa based Ugandan music promoter Twaha Musa revealed that the fundraising is going pretty well and they have collected some money that has enabled them hire a lawyer to see Ndugga out of prison.

Twaha Musa disclosed that the lawyer met Hassan Ndugga on Saturday to have a chat with the singer and see how the case can be solved.

If all goes well, by Monday, Ndugga might appear in court for his second case hearing. We shall keep you updated on this matter..