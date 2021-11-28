Former Rubaga South MP Kato Lubwama completely dashed NBS TV’s Isaac Kawaalya alias Kayz’s hopes of joining local drama groups to become an actor.

Kato Lubwama buried Kayz’s slim hopes of acting when he threw shade at him saying that his intelligence quotient (IQ) is still too low to match the level of local actors in the industry despite having characters of good actors.

He openly told him the above statements when Kayz jokingly expressed his interest to become an actor.

Read Also: Bobi Wine is the ‘champion of beggars’ – Kato Lubwama

I think you can be a good actor but your IQ is still low. Kato Lubwama

Kato Lubwama went on to advise Kayz to stick to reporting gossip because he performs excellently in the field rather than hoping into other professions he is not well conversed with.

He added that acting involves a lot of psychology and technicalities that Kayz has to master which will take a lot of time for him to catch up with.