Jose Chameleone and Eddy Kenzo continued to wave the Ugandan flag on their music tours in U.K and Sierra Leone respectively.

The local music industry is still under lockdown with concerts still banned but several Ugandan artistes have found their way onto stage again abroad.

Jose Chameleone has been out of the country for weeks as he tours Europe in his music tour. He has already performed in Turkey, Belgiun, Germany, and Sweden.

He still has pending shows in France, Jamaica and other countries in December.

Read Also: Support Eddy Kenzo – African music legend Kanda Bongo Man urges

Over the weekend, the Leone Island Music Empire singer gave the best performance to his lovely fans in London, U.K.

His comrade Eddy Kenzo was also waving the Ugandan flag amidst huge crowds which turned up in Freetown, Sierra Leone at the Eco Fest 2021.

The Big Talent Entertainment singer has also been out of the country on music tours in different countries including in the USA.

Watch the video below to see how the two performed at their respective shows: