Comedian Hannington Bugingo questions Pastor Aloysious Bugingo’s ability to run a church if he has failed to handle his marriage following his Kukyala with Suzan Makula.

At the start of the month, FunFactory Uganda Managing Director Hannington Bugingo harshly lashed out at the House of Prayer Ministries International pastor Aloysiuos Bugingo.

The renowned comedian called out the city pastor, referring to him as a “parasite” and “monster” that “steals from poor people to build for his side chicks.”

It is not even a month yet and Hannington is at it again, this time criticising Aloysious for his family woes.

On Friday, pastor Bugingo was introduced to his new lover Suzan Makula’s parents in a beautiful Kukyala ceremony held in Kyebando.

Their Kukyala has already received heavy criticism from netizens who cite that he did wrong to start wedding preparations before officially closing off his marriage with Teddy Naluswa Bugingo.

Teddy is his lawfully wedded wife and the mother of his children. She refused to sign the divorce papers and has been hoping her husband will turn things around in her favour.

Having witnessed Suzan and Aloysius’ Kukyala ceremony, Hannington Bugingo ran to his social media platforms where he questioned the pastor’s ability to handle his church if he cannot handle his family.

He further noted that Aloysious is “using God to confuse and con us” and he should be held responsible for his actions.

The Bible says “if a man doesn’t know how to handle his family, how will he handle the church that has got many families?” Am not against this “Fake pastor” per say, but we shd hold pple responsible for their actions especially if they are using God to confuse and Con Us. Hannington Bugingo

Thoughts?