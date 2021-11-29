The remix of Pia Pounds’ hit song ‘Tupaate’ surpassed the 1M views mark on YouTube and she could not hide the excitement.

‘Tupaate’ is by far Pia Pounds’ biggest song since she rose onto the scene a couple of years ago. The original song became a hit almost after a year of release.

It’s success could be attributed to the viral “It’s a Friday” social media videos by MC Africa who later on got the chance to meet his idol Pia.

Pia, in a way of showing her gratitude, hooked up MC Africa with a collabo together her former boss at Big Talent Eddy Kenzo on the Tupaate remix.

The remix initially received a backlash for the amateurish lyrics relayed by both Kenzo and MC Africa but it later gained its momentum on the charts.

Over the weekend, the video of the song reached 1 million views on YouTube, very much to the excitement of Pia Pounds and Eddy Kenzo.

Pia, who recently graduated with a Bachelors degree in Business Administration, rushed to her social media to share the good news.

“We just hit our first 1m views on YouTube,” she wrote on Facebook. Kenzo as well congratulated her upon the new feat.

Congratulations Pia!