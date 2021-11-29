Today, Sheilah Gashumba became the first Ugandan television presenter to surpass the 1 million followers mark on Facebook.

On 18th November, NBS Television After 5 co-host Sheilah Gashumba alerted her fans on how she was bound to hit the 1M Facebook followers mark.

7,000 followers away from making 1 MILLION FOLLOWERS ON FACEBOOK pic.twitter.com/OKqxMxxspO — Sheilah C Gashumba (@SheilahGashumba) November 18, 2021

It didn’t take long before the celebrated media personality, influencer and socialite reached the milestone.

The 25-year-old excitedly shared the good news with her various fans and followers across her social media platforms.

She wrote, “First Ugandan TV Presenter with the big 1 million followers on Facebook!! Thank you.”

#Nobesmallstory!! First Ugandan TV Presenter with the big 1 million followers on Facebook!! Thank you pic.twitter.com/T5fjh8ODAy — Sheilah C Gashumba (@SheilahGashumba) November 29, 2021

She now joins Sheebah, Eddy Kenzo, Bobi Wine, Anne Kansiime, Juliana Kanyomozi, Masaka Kids Africana, Spice Diana, Lydia Jazmine, among celebrities who have surpassed the mark on the blue app.

She is also edging closer to a million Instagram followers and she has relatively huge following on Snapchat and Twitter.

Congratulations Sheilah!