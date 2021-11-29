Of the Shs3.8 trillion supplementary budget that was passed by Parliament, Shs7.6 billion has been accorded to online concerts for artistes.

Since March 2020, artistes have not been able to perform for their fans as bars, public gatherings, and concerts were halted due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Within the period, many artistes have been seen struggling financially since their source of income had been greatly affected by the pandemic.

In a bid to solicit for funds from the government, artistes divided themselves in different groups and associations based on their expertise.

They then lobbied for funds to help them find a way to survived through the pandemic. A number of online concerts have been held during the lockdown.

Through the Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) program, government funded the UG-Connect concert where over 20 artists performed for their fans online every Saturday.

In July, OWC’s Sylvia Owori said the UG-Connect concert would be facilitated for by the government through the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development.

The concert happened for a few weeks before it was closed amid huge criticism from different critics and entertainers themselves.

E-concerts are set to resume and have now been bolstered with weekly TV dance party shows on several TV stations.

Some artists will also continue to hold sole digital concerts on social media and YouTube.