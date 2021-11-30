Ailing musician and actress Evelyn Nakabira alias Evelyn Lagu has so far spent one and a half months bedridden at Kiruddu hospital were she was readmitted for treatment.

Evelyn Lagu is still nursing kidney and heart problems which she has been battling for years.

The same issues saw her jet to Turkey for a kidney transplant which didn’t happen after the doctors saying that her conditions couldn’t support a transplant surgery.

She was advised to stay on dialysis if she is to stay longer.

During her stay in Turkey, she was administered to treatment that she did not complete due to lack of funds to cater for the full treament.

Worse still, the money that was donated to her by Gen. Salim Saleh was not delivered and it is unclear why.

The good news, however, is that she now responding positively to medication. She has so far had 13 operations on her body in efforts to save her life.

Lagu disclosed that she kept her readmission at Kiruddu hospital secret because she is fed up of always being seen in media begging for money for treatment.

She also believes that since Ugandans have been under lockdown for long, they are also short of finances.

Lagu also opened up about selling off her home and car in a bid to raise money for her treatment. Luckily enough, a well-wisher based in the USA bought her another plot of land.

Having bought the plot of land, the well-wisher ecouraged Lagu to stay positive inspite of the challenges she is facing.

We wish Evelyn Lagu a smooth recovery!