Singer Irene Namatovu singled out Spice Diana as her best female artiste and she reveals why the Source Management artiste has been successful over the last six years.

Irene Namatovu Lutaaya is a celebrated band musician and wife to singer-cum-politician Geoffrey Lutaaya.

Her opinions on music have always been highly respected due to the experience she has garnered in the local industry over the years.

In a recent interview, the DE New Eagles singer expressed her admiration for fellow music star Spice Diana.

Namatovu who won the Best Artist In African Traditional award in the AFRIMA awards 2018 named Spice as her best Ugandan female artist.

Spice Diana’s resilience, hard work, and competitiveness are what tops her qualities according to Namatovu.

I like Spice Diana and she is my best female musician. I like her character and she is very hardworking. She is always trying to be better. Irene Namatovu

Namatovu believes that due to the above qualities, Spice has made a brand of herself and is a huge inspiration to many younger artistes.

Both artistes are close friends and have massive respect for each other.