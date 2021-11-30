Local rapper Jim Nola MC Abedunego, born James Ssenyonjo, has shared beautiful baby bump photos of his wife following the amazing news of welcoming their first child.

The “Bye Mucheveni” rapper shared the good news with a sweet message that precisly praised his wife for being loving, kind, and a caring woman who has given him the title of a father.

Jim Nola went on to stress how the two have managed to overcome ups-and-downs in their relationship.

Their relationship has so far spanned 10 years and he is grateful to God for the wonderful experience and life that they have shared.

The rapper, however, didn’t reveal the baby’s gender and names but based on his social media post, the mother and baby are all in good health condition.

Dear wife, We have stood by each other in every moment of our life together for approximately a decade now. I am forever grateful. And for this celestial blessing you have bestowed on me, I will be thankful endlessly. For sure it’s just impossible to have the right words for appreciating you for being such a strong woman and for making me a proud father. But close your eyes and listen to this song that i wrote and sung for the most amazing wife in the world. Jim Nola MC Abedunego

Congratulations to the couple for growing their family with the arrival of a new member to make a total of three.