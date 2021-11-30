After touring Kenya for 9 days, Nsimbi Music returned to Uganda on Monday night ahead of their anticipated online performance.

Nsimbi Music, together with it’s management departed on 21st November, 2021 for Kenya where they were set to hold a media tour.

During the media tour, the duo comprising of Miriam Tamar and GNL Zamba visited some of the top media stations the +254.

They used the time to make connections and interact with their fans whilst still promoting their new 5-track album ‘Infinity’.

The duo is lined up to headline the TML Conver Sessions online show on Sunday and it will be its first performance since releasing the Infinity album.

Known for its “inspiring and authentic” sound, Nsimbi Music will be bringing all the vibes to the show previously serenaded with Naava Grey’s artistry.

The show’s musical experience is centered around acoustics, an element commonly affiliated to singers as opposed to rappers.

The first two editions of the Conver Sessions set the tone for the show with Winnie Nwagi and Naava Grey.

It is therefore expected to be a disruptive experience having an act from an alternative music genre headlining the show.

GNL’s poetry is anticipated to be interspersed with conversations and answers to the unresolved state of hip-hop affairs in Uganda.

Are you ready?

About Nsimbi

NSIMBI is a Ugandan – American international award-winning duo formed by Ugandan hip-hop pioneer GNL Zamba and American world fusion artist Miriam Tamar.

Building on the acoustic sounds and indigenous instruments of Africa, NSIMBI blends contemporary elements of “Lugaflow” hip-hop and spoken word with English/Western songwriting and vocals to merge the traditional with the modern.