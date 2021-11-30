Elvis Kirya a.k.a Vampino is set to feature his multitalented son Jeremiah Kirya is his forthcoming music visuals.

Not for the first time, an artiste will be letting their child take the lead role in their music video.

Recently, singer Clever J let his daughter Tracy Bakita be the lead dancer and video vixen in the visuals of his song.

Now Vampino is taking the same course as his son takes the lead role, replacing him in the visuals of his new song.

Coming from a musical family, Vampino hopes to pass on his music torch to Jeremiah who is also already winning gold medals in Taekwondo.

Jeremiah will jet in soon and will be stepping in his father’s footsteps by replacing him in the new visuals as Vampino revealed during an interview.

My son will jet in soon. I will not take part in my upcoming video, I want him to act like me. We look alike. It’s my song but he will feature in the video. Vampino

We await to see what comes of that!