If 15 is your lucky number, at least you have something in common with Ugandan singer Zex Bilangilangi who intends to have exactly the same number of children.

Firebase singer Taddeo Mayega, popularly known as Zex Bilangilangi, is said to be a father to one beautiful child.

There were rumors that his wife gave birth to another child in June but the singer trashed the reports, revealing how that was his friend’s baby.

“I posted my friend’s child. These are my very close friends and when they welcomed their new baby, I had to post and congratulate them but that isn’t my child,” he said.

During a recent interview, however, Zex made it clear that he has intentions of having a very big family.

The Magazine singer revealed how he desires to give birth to fifteen children in total. That means he has fourteen to go.

When asked whether all the fifteen kids will come from the same mother, Zex left the viewers in suspense as he said that is his secret.

The industry already has the likes of Weasel, Chameleone, and Bebe Cool who have quite a large number of children but Zex will surely surpass them.