Producer Bushingtone has asked Eddie Wizzy to first stop dancing Nigerian moves before he unfollows them on his social media platforms.

Dancer and video vixen Eddie Wizzy believes that it is time to stop promoting Nigerian music and start promoting our local Ugandan music.

To be part of the movement to promote local music, the renowned dancer unfollowed Nigerian acts on his social media platforms.

He further noted how he is only going to be dancing to Ugandan music henceforth and never to dance to Nigerian music again in his video promos.

The reactions from his followers, music fans, promoters, and fellow entertainers have mostly been positive.

A few, however, do not understand how he got to such a decision to ditch Nigerian music which has huge influence on the continent and globally.

Renowned producer, talent manager, and events organiser Bushingtone, real name George Kagoda, questioned how

Eddie Wizzy, before you unfollow them, start by not dancing their moves if you think that’s the solution. God helps those who help themselves, success goes to those who derseve it. Bushingtone

A few local artistes have, however, backed Wizzy for his step towards uplifting Ugandan music. Below are some of those other reactions: