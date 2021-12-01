Ugandan dancer and video vixen Eddie Wizzy believes that it is time to stop promoting Nigerian music and start promoting our local Ugandan music.

For several years, the debate on why music from Nigeria and South Africa is dominating local playlists and music charts has been going on.

Many factors are often raised to explain the matter. Copyright, quality of music, population differences, funding, distribution, professionalism, among others have always been mentioned.

According to Okuni Edward a.k.a Eddie Wizzy, however, Ugandans have just failed to let go of foreign music to support their own.

In a bid to start his own drive of backing Ugandan musicians, the popular choreographer decided to stop dancing to Nigerian music.

Through his social media platforms, Eddie Wizzy revealed how he is only going to be dancing to Ugandan music henceforth.

He also unfollowed all Nigerian celebrities on his socials and vowed never to dance to their music again in his video promos.

FROM TODAY! Am only dancing to Ugandan music for promos. We need to support and love each other regardless. Nigerians have done enough inspiration. Letssssssss go Ugandaaaaaaaaaa. God bless me. Eddie Wizzy

Wizzy’s remarks have already birthed criticism from several Ugandan music critics who believe it won’t solve the problem at hand.

What do you make of his decision?