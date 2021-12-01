Renowned Ugandan singer Barbi Jay mourns the loss of his cousin sister and close friend Ruby Florence.

On Wednesday morning, singer and producer Barbi Jay, real name Julius Buyinza, announced the death of his cousin sister.

The cause of Ruby Florence Nabbosa a.k.a Ruby Florence’s death is not revealed as yet but the singer expressed his sadness.

Through a post on his Facebook page, Barbi Jay revealed how Florence was so close to him, defining her as the “best closest sibling.”

So sad to announce the death of my best closest sibling. my cousin sister Florence Nabosa. Ruby Florence we have been so close and it very sad to loose her. R.I.P my dear and may you have a peaceful after life. Barbi Jay

Burial arrangements will be announced in coming hours and fans have started sending in their condolences to the singer and his family.

May her soul rest in peace!