As the world celebrates the World AIDS Day, Ugandan pastor Martin Ssempa advises people to learn how to have safe live sex the “natural way”.

Today, Uganda stands together with the rest of the world in celebration of the World AIDS Day.

The World AIDS Day, celebrated on 1st December every year, is an opportunity for the community to unite in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

It is to show support for those who have been diagnosed with AIDS and to remember those who have been lost to the disease.

The theme for the World AIDS Day 2021 is “END INEQUALITIES. END AIDS. END PANDEMICS.”

Social media is one of the tools that has been used in the fight against AIDS especially to sensitize youths about the ways how they can prevent the disease.

The ABC (Abstain, Be faithful, use a Condom) method of AIDS prevention has for long been preached in Uganda.

Ugandan pastor Martin Ssempa believes that instead of telling people to use condoms, they should instead be taught how to enjoy live sex.

First, he says, couples have to test before indulging in sex and then they should enjoy “live, organic thrilling sex with no fear of anything going wrong.”

Ssempa made it clear how he enjoys sex without a condom more while responding to a “use a condom” campaign on Twitter.

My favorite is neither. It’s the one without. Its the joy of live, organic thrilling sex with no fear of anything going wrong. Let’s teach people to have sex the natural way. Save the planet and go live. First test, then commit. It’s called Fidelity in marriage. Martin Ssempa

What are your thoughts on Pastor Ssempa’s submission?