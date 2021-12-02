Songwriter Blackskin, born Frederick Ssenyonjo, has been sent to Luzira prison following his recent arrest on issues concerning Bebe Cool’s ‘Gyenvudde’ song.

Blackskin’s very close friend Eno Beats shared the news that the renowned songwriter was remanded to Luzira prison at the start of the week.

He revealed that Blackskin will return to court next week on Tuesday 9th December, 2021 for another case hearing session.

Bebe Cool and Blackskin fell out when the former breached the agreement that they had set which denied Bebe Cool the rights to release the ‘Gyenvudde’ song without fully completing the latter’s payment.

Read Also: Blackskin reportedly arrested over ‘Gyenvudde’ song

The Gagamel boss did the contrary and released the song, something which annoyed Blackskin forcing him to drop a different version of the song.

He also threatened to send two faded artistes who do not want to pay content creators back to their villages.

It is further reported that Blackskin has been demanding Bebe Cool Shs500k for the past two years for the ‘Gyenvudde’ song.

He is heartbroken that he has been sent to Luzira over his own property.