Mark Bugembe alias Buchaman has cautioned young girls against abortion saying such decisions are very dangerous to their lives.

Buchaman cautioned ladies against the deadly act as he was expressing his joy of welcoming a bouncing baby boy his wife gave birth to a few weeks ago.

The presidential advisor on Ghetto Affairs went on to advise ladies to always give birth whenever they get pregnant and to take the safety precautions that are required.

Read Also: Buchaman, Mama Ghetto welcome bouncing baby boy

He gave the example of how his wife Claire Naganjja alias Mama Ghetto gave birth safely without any challenges when she took the doctor’s advice on pregnancy.

Buchaman’s newborn baby is his fifth child as the family is blessed with three boys and two girls.