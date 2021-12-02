If you fall in the ‘financially struggling’ category, Winnie Nwagi does not want you shooting your shots in her DM.

“Basama” are Ugandans working or staying abroad and once in a while return home especially during the December festive season.

A few weeks ago, Winnie Nwagi was traversing the world on a music tour that saw her link up with several Ugandans abroad.

Among those she met, the Swangz Avenue star might have crossed paths with a few people who made promises to her and failed to fulfil them.

Read Also: Winnie Nwagi’s ex-lover Joshua Czar’bu marries Mzungu lover (PHOTOS)

Through her Snapchat on Thursday afternoon, Nwagi sent a warning to men who ask to meet her yet they are broke.

She said that they should avoid her this month or they risk being embarrassed.

BTW this December bambi omwavu nesonyiwa mubulungi. Ngamba mwe abakwaana mbu simanya “I wanna meet you and get to know you”. Ojja owela for starters otherwise you’ll have to get to know your o ancestors instead. Omanyi mubama nnyo. Thanx. Winnie Nwagi

The ‘Sasi Ku Nyama’ singer further warned the basama who promise her heaven on earth only to reach Uganda with excuses to stop it.

She added, “Namwe abasama abatusuubiza ebintu and when you reach here nemwogeza ebilimi mweddeko. It’s ok to be broke when you’re abroad. Temwemalako mirembe. Come as you are. We’ll still love you. We are broke too.”