Former Obsessions singer Sharon O, real name Sharom Angela Nalukenge Salmon, bought herself a new Mercedes Benz 4matic from her savings.

When did you last listen to a new song by Sharon O? Yeah right, we also don’t remember. Regardless, she has moved on and her life seems perfect.

Silently raising her family and slowly but steadily building her empire, Sharon O is doing what many local artistes dream of.

For many Ugandan entertainers, the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic has been such a curse – a time when they have regretted spending their money recklessly.

Well, not for Sharon who acquired a brand new car; a white GLE 350 Mercedes Benz 4matic valued at around UGX300m.

Sharon O’s recent Instagram stories show her withdrawing large amounts of cash from her savings account in a top bank in Kampala.

She shared the good news earlier in November thanking God for the blessings He has bestowed on her life and for always providing for her







Despite not revealing her source of income, in her early thirties, Sharon also owns a beautiful house which she acquired a few months ago.

Congratulations Sharon!