Former Da Nu Eagles singer Jovan Luzinda publicly reveals how Grace Khan confirmed to him that Prince Omar is responsible for her pregnancy.

While speaking to BBS Telefayina, the “Emboseela” singer maintained that despite Prince Omar denial, Grace Khan is pretty sure that the unborn baby belongs to him.

Jovan Luzinda noted that Grace confidently told him in their free time because they are very tight friends from way back.

He went ahead to state that he was also surprised when the man he thought is the father of her kid denied the pregnancy.

Read Also: Grace Khan ‘no longer interested’ in Prince Omar

Grace Khan is my colleague, we used to be in the same band. I know the man who is responsible but he keeps denying the pregnancy. He’s a fellow musician Prince Omar but he keeps denying he is responsible for it. Jovan Luzinda

Luzinda and Grace used to date but things went sideways about a year ago when they bitterly broke up.