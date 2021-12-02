Bad Character Records boss Sadat Mukiibi alias Kalifah AgaNaga and Red Banton are unhappy with Gagamel chief Moses Ssali a.k.a Bebe Cool for imprisoning Blackskin after failing to clear his payment of Shs500k.

On Wednesday evening, Blackskin was sent to Luzira prison till 9th December on charges of offensive communication – a case that Bebe Cool filed accusing the former.

When Kalifah AgaNaga got the news about Blackskin’s sentence, he challenged Bebe Cool to display receipts that prove that he cleared the songwriter’s Shs500k debt which has lasted two years now.

The furious AgaNaga went on to throw shed at Bebe Cool saying he stole money that was meant for artists and strongly condemned his act of dragging Blackskin to prison.

AgaNaga also blamed Bebe Cool for causing the fall of the Ugandan music industry and being the reason why his son’s music career has stagnated.

AgaNaga also questioned why Bebe can’t write his own songs instead of buying songs that he has even failed to pay for yet he describes himself as ‘Munene Munene’.

AgaNaga believes Bebe Cool displayed his dark heart, hatred, and hypocrisy of the highest level by imprisoning Blackskin who has not been working for close to two years.

He requested Afande Nakalema and Betty Kamya to intervene in the matters saying Bebe Cool bribed police to arrest and detain Blackskin for demanding him.