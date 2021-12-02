Celebrated media personality Caroline Marcah once again distances herself from a romantic relationship with MC Kats whom she says has a lover known to both of them.

Rumors of a romantic affair between NBS TV’s MC Kats, real name Edwin Katamba, and Bukedde TV’s Caroline Marcah Mirembe have been going on for long.

Both TV presenters have always avoided giving a straight answer when they’ve been asked to reveal what type of relationship they have between them.

They have also managed to confuse netizens even more with the lovely social media messages they send to each other and throwing birthday parties for each other.

In a recent interview, however, the Oluyimba Lwo show presenter revealed that they are very close friends – besties – who care so much for each other.

She further noted how MC Kats has a lover who he has successfully kept away from media attention. Marcah also declined to reveal her name.

She completely denied being the After 5 co-host’s lover but promised to emcee at his forthcoming King Of The Mic event slated for Saturday.