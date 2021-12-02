Celebrated media personality Caroline Marcah once again distances herself from a romantic relationship with MC Kats whom she says has a lover known to both of them.
Rumors of a romantic affair between NBS TV’s MC Kats, real name Edwin Katamba, and Bukedde TV’s Caroline Marcah Mirembe have been going on for long.
Both TV presenters have always avoided giving a straight answer when they’ve been asked to reveal what type of relationship they have between them.
They have also managed to confuse netizens even more with the lovely social media messages they send to each other and throwing birthday parties for each other.
Read Also: Nothing will separate us with MC Kats- Caroline Marcah
In a recent interview, however, the Oluyimba Lwo show presenter revealed that they are very close friends – besties – who care so much for each other.
She further noted how MC Kats has a lover who he has successfully kept away from media attention. Marcah also declined to reveal her name.
She completely denied being the After 5 co-host’s lover but promised to emcee at his forthcoming King Of The Mic event slated for Saturday.
Me and Kats are very close friends that he organized (a party to celebrate) my 5 years on TV. People are only insecure because they don’t have besties who do such things for them.
There is no relationship between me and Kats apart from pure friendship. People just don’t have tight friends like me and Kats.
Besides, Kats has a lover and we all know her but I won’t reveal her to the media. Kats and I have been through a lot and our friendship dates a long way back.
It’s just that the media caught wind of it during the lockdown and then started peddling lies. I will co-present the king of the mic with him since I’m the queen of the mic.Caroline Marcah