In his new song ‘Ogeza’, Victor Ruz sings about Desire Luzinda’s daughter Michelle Kaddu, asking her to show him love.

In May, Wajja Victor a.ka. Victor Ruz expressed his love for Michelle by sharing a photo of her with two heart emojis and champagne glasses.

His followers and critics were quick to note how Michelle, at just 17-years-old, was a young kid and he had to wait until she turned eighteen.

Waiting is exactly what the Kikomando singer did until today when Michelle who lives in the USA with her mother celebrated her 18th birthday.

Through a post on his Facebook page, Victor wished Michelle a happy birthday and attached a lovey-dovey emoji.

He revealed that he even sung about her in the bridge of his new song released a few days ago which goes, “Sherry baby just pour me sweet love.”

The love song is yet to rock the airwaves like his past songs have. In the meantime, the singer decided to make his feelings towards Michelle known on her birthday.

The Bridge Part In OGEZA That Sounds Like “Michelle Baby Just Pour Me Sweet Love” Is Actually Not The Way You Hear It, It’s “Sherry Baby Just Pour Me Sweet Love” Instead. Happy 18 Michelle. Victor Ruz

Happy Birthday Michelle!