The Buganda Kingdom has renewed its partnership with Kansai Plascon Uganda following the end of the first partnership contract.

The three-year cooperation between the two parties was announced today by the kingdom Prime Minister Charles Peter Mayiga and Plascon’s Managing Director Santosh Gumte at a press briefing at Bulange, Mengo.

Plascon has agreed to continue the painting of various kingdom institutional buildings with a total of 11,573 square meters painted annually.

Plascon will also continue supporting various kingdom activities including the Kabaka birthday run, Coronation Celebrations, Bulungi Bwansi, and many other community development projects.

Addressing the press, Owek. Mayiga noted that this partnership was merely a renewal of the working relationship that the Kingdom has enjoyed with the company for a while.

He noted that Buganda kingdom received with gratitude a TOFAALI contribution from both Kansai Plascon staff and the company.

I’m grateful for this long term relationship with Plascon, the leading paint brand in Uganda. We believe the Kingdom and everyone that stays within its boundaries is going to partake of the benefits of this partnership. We have already had the company paint the Masengere building, Bulange building, Mengo coats. They’ve also agreed to support our community development projects in order to uplift the livelihoods of our people. Plascon has been and remains the Kingdom’s exclusive paint partner of choice and at all events they will be recognised as our sector partners. Charles Peter Mayiga

Plascon’s Santosh was equally appreciative of the renewed relationship stating that it was further confirmation of the company’s status as the dominant paint brand in Uganda.

“For Plascon, culture, social development and community upliftment are core aspects of our brand ethos. We believe that economic development must be done together with cultural preservation and social development.















“Our commitment to his Majesty the Kabaka of Buganda and his subjects, the people of Buganda, is that Plascon will support all initiatives that promote development, social harmony, health, and the prosperity of the kingdom and Uganda at large.

“It is no surprise that we have also worked with the kingdom of Tooro and the Kingdom of Bunyoro with similar goals.

“We are honoured by this renewed partnership and look forward to a long and successful relationship. This is a really significant occasion in the journey of Plascon. SSABASAJJA KABAKA AWANGAALE,” said Mr. Santosh.

The contract takes immediate effect this year.

Key Facts about Plascon in Uganda:

Plascon’s factory in Namanve is the most advanced paint manufacturing site in East Africa and produces 200,000 Litres a day.

Plascon is the only UNBS certified Paint manufacturer in Uganda, a guarantee that we provide trusted quality products to our consumers.

Plascon has over 150 products including an innovative range of water proofing solutions and over 7,000 colours to meet our consumers’ coatings needs.

Plascon has over 400 authorized dealers across Uganda and is found in more than 400 sub-dealers making it the biggest and easiest to find paint in Uganda.

Plascon continues to train over 10,000 painters across Uganda annually so that the best product is applied by the best trained painters.

About Kansai Plascon

Kansai Paint, based in Japan, is a top ten coatings company globally, it is the largest suppliers in the world of original equipment auto paints.

It has world-leading research & development facilities in Japan, India and South Africa, which continually drive innovation and excellence in the paint environment.

On the 4th of August 2017 Kansai Plascon concluded the purchase of the local business known as Sadolin Paints Uganda Limited and with this introduced the Plascon paint brand to Uganda.

Plascon is widely accepted as the trusted quality product in Uganda and is available at over 400 dealers nationwide.

The Plascon brand is well established throughout Africa and is the largest paint brand in Southern Africa.