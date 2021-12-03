Following the success of their first two professional releases “Tonnafuya” and “Muzibe wa Love”, Kataleya and Kandle are back with yet another one dubbed “Do Me”.

Kataleya and Kandle is a group of two young, vibrant, and immensely talented female singers who are taking the industry by storm.

The duo which met several years ago, turned into best friends and decided to focus on music are now living their dream.

The gorgeous girls who are always critical of what they wear, makeup, and fashion, seem to be slowly but steadily taking their place in the industry.

On Friday, the Theron Music signed duo Kataleya and Kandle released a brand new song titled “Do Me”.

Like the title goes, the Afro-beat track is a song in which they ask their lovers to reciprocate the love given in the relationship.

It is reported that the track produced by Nessim Pan Production at Ntinda-based Theron studios is off their debut album which is yet to be unveiled.

The visuals to ‘Do Me’ are directed by the talented Aaronaire and what will instantly grab your attention is the choreography and the costumes done by Charma Couture.

Take a gaze below: