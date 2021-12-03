Rumors making rounds in the entertainment circles indicate how Masaka city businessman Emmanuel Lwasa Kaweesi and Angel Kawunda’s relationship be on the rocks.

This is due to the allegations spreading like wildfire revealing that the controversial businessman hooked up a new girlfriend who resides in the areas of Entebbe.

Lwasa’s rumored new catch is revealed to be identified as Ritah and reports disclose that she could already be baking a ban in her oven. Ritah’s pregnancy is rumored to be four months old.

The pair’s love life came to the limelight after a video circulated on social media showing Ritah indulged in a romantic phone call with the Masaka city businessman.

It is said that Lwasa also bought Ritah a brand new ride based on the videos that she shares on her Snapchat account.

The rumors don’t come as a surprise because during Lwasa and Kawunda’s introduction ceremony, he stated that if Kawunda ever turned him off, he would dump her for another woman of his choice.

Since the story is still developing, we will keep you posted as more details flow in.