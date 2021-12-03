Singer and songwriter Sadat Mukiibi alias Kalifah AgaNaga has asked the public to hold the Gagamel family accountable for whatever might fall upon him or any of his family members and close friends.

The “Ndabirawa” singer explains that since he started seeking fair justice for his fellow songwriter Blackskin who was imprisoned over the the “Gyenvudde” song originally done by Bebe Cool, he has been receiving threats from the latter’s music camp.

Taking to his social media accounts, the Bad Character Records boss narrated that one of the Gagamel family members called his biological brother warning him to back off from Blackskin and Bebe Cool war.

The rift between Blackskin and Bebe Cool arose when the former exposed the latter for breaching a contract they made forbidding him from releasing his content without fully paying him.

When Bebe Cool breached the agreement and defaulted to clear his balance of Shs500k that Blackskin has been demanding for two years, he went to the studio and released the demo to the same song forcing Bebe to arrest and detain him.

As you read this, Blackskin was sent to Luzira Prison till 9th December when he will return for another court hearing session.

Based on the charge sheet, Blackskin was remanded for offensive communication against Bebe Cool.