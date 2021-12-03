Prince Omar turned 22-years-old on 1st December 2021 but didn’t throw a party for it because it coincided with the World AIDS Day celebrations.

On Friday, the singer was surprised with a small birthday party organised by his friend, a popular TikToker known as Micky Seems Too Funny.

Prince Omar was shocked to walk into a crowd of journalists armed with their cameras and recording devices at Millennium Terrace Hotel rooftop.

Prince Omar spoke to the journalists before proceeding to cut two delicious cakes that were presented to him by his management.

The singer then released his brand new 20-track album dubbed ‘Rocket’ on which he features other local artistes including Mickey himself.

Omar also urged Ugandans to start focusing on matters that help steer the music industry forward rather than concentrating on the small issues.

He thanked his friends for making him feel special with the birthday treat and asked Ugandans to listen to his new album which is available on music streaming sites.