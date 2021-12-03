Zari Hassan says she has many underwears each worth Shs3.5m in her wardrobe but only wears each thrice before she disposes it off.

About two weeks ago, a video of Zari Hassan dancing while flashing her undergarments went viral online.

In the video that is trending on social media, Zari Hassan dressed in a white dress flashes her black underwear while dancing with friends.

The video that was recorded during the SA-based Ugandan socialite’s birthday in September was leaked online by an unknown person.

Zari received criticism from netizens and bloggers who described it as indecent exposure of her womanly areas. Others questioned her fashion sense.

Zari retaliated the next day in a video shared on her Instagram where she described those who circulated it as “idle and jobless.”

During an interview with Ayo TV, the socialite noted how she works hard to afford the flashy life she lives.

She also explained how she has several undergarments in different colors in her wardrobe and only wears a pantie three times before disposing it off.

She further revealed how each of her underwear costs about USD 978 (approx UGX 3.5m).