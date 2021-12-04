Singer-turned-presidential envoy on ghetto affairs, Mark Bugembe alias Buchaman wants to be regarded as one of the presidential advisors that are to be gifted new vehicles.

Buchaman aired out his pleas during an interview on NBS TV saying that since he was named the presidential envoy on ghetto affairs he has never benefited from the government and the community that he leads.

When he was informed that presidential advisors are to be gifted with vehicles, he quickly also asked to be considered after learning that some might get and others may not.

He went on to explain that he sometimes fails to deliver his services to the ghetto people that he has to serve because of transport difficult issues.

The father of five children went on to add that the president should consider that he is disabled and this can be a solid ground that he gets regarded for the gift of the vehicle.