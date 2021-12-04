Masaka city businessman Emmanuel Lwasa Kaweesi’s wife Angel Kawunda has swung in defense of her husband about the ongoing allegations that her lover hooked up a new babe identified as Ritah.

Based on the video that has been trending that she also crossed paths with, Angel Kawunda does not believe that the video holds any truth about the cheating allegations that her husband is implicated in.

Angel Kawunda thinks that the video is fake and if not doctored, maybe her hubby was set up by some individuals in order to wreck their marriage that they are building on a solid base.

She reasoned that if at all the rumors turn out to be true, there is nothing much she can do but that while noting that if Ritah is pregnant, she should give birth to the child stating that does not support abortion.

She added that if Lwasa decides to look after Ritah at a different home it is okay thereafter noted she will also give birth when the right time comes but not under pressure taking Rema, for example, saying she delayed giving birth but she eventually did.

Speaking about the same allegations, Lwasa denied dating the reported lady but confirmed getting phone calls from the babe who stays in Entebbe.

Apparently, we keep our fingers crossed as we wait for what will come to light in the near future.