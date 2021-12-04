Friday 3rd December saw singer Prince Omar almost shed tears of joy as he was treated to a surprise birthday party by his close friend, Micky Seems Too Funny at Millenium Terrace Hotel rooftop.

As Prince Omar arrived at the rooftop’s entrance, he was surprised to find a number of journalists armed with their cameras and recording devices to capture every moment as it happened.

He then collected himself and thanked his friend, Micky Seems Too Funny, a popular Tik Toker, for being nice to him yet they have only been friends for about three years and none of his old friends has ever dared to give him anything or even surprise him.

The party mood somehow got distorted when reporters started firing questions at him that were far from celebrating his new age and the 20 track ‘Rocket’ album he had dropped.

During the questioning, Prince Omar almost lost his cool when he was asked why he denied singer Grace Khan’s pregnancy and why he is also involved in Nalubega Esther’s child neglect allegations.

While replying to the allegations, Prince Omar neither confirmed nor denied all these allegations surrounding him but only kept on insisting that he will talk about the allegations sometime to come.

He went on to defend himself saying he’s a straight man and not gay therefore making a woman pregnant should not be big news.

He added that he can marry any number of women he wants as long as he can afford to look after them.

Today is my birthday and and I have released an album of 20 tracks. It features the likes of Daddy Andre, John Blaq, Young Skales. Basically, it has people who have supported me since my journey started. I don’t want to speak about Grace Khan or anything else relating to my privacy. If I’m to make an announcement about that, I will let the media know but not today Prince Omar

He added “I’m not gay and I can have any number of women I want. The question should be if I can look after them”.