Popularly know for her infectious collaboration “Yoola” featuring the Kampala Boyz music trio alias B2C Entertainment, singer Aroma has returned with brand new visuals for her latest single titled “Tokisussa”.

Tokisussa is a love song with a sweet message which Aroma passes on to lovers telling them what to do during their romatic moments.

In this particular song’s lyrics, Aroma gives greenlight to the love of her life to touch wherever he wants and feels like.

She goes on to tell her better half that making decisions for is the commission she is paying him since she is naive of what is taking place.

Watching the lively video, the vixen and Aroma perfectly put into effect what the song lyrics say.

The audio was produced by Nessim whereas the video was shoot and directed by Zyga Phix.

Check out the video below: