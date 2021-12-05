Veteran Ugandan dancehall singer Margla Da Raggamuffin Gyal, born Gladys Namuleme, has disclosed that before she left Uganda to head overseas, life had “squeezed” her to the fullest.
Through a trending video circulating online, Margla explains that she went through a lot of stress being a celebrity in Uganda as she had to keep up with the appearance yet she was struggling with life.
The mother of one, now with another ban baking in her oven, notes that when life pinned her to the wall, she had to find her way out of the limelight to become an ordinary person.
She got to the level where she could live comfortably in the ghettos of Bakuli that turned into her hideout.
Despite successfully managed to do that, life was still tough until she made up her mind to leave the +256 to head abroad and look for a job that would help her maintain a lifestyle of no pretense but reality.
Margla advised whoever is struggling to find their way out of Uganda and go work overseas.
She also motivated those who have ever requested for visas and got turned down to keep on requesting again and again till they are offered one.
I need you to know that before I left Uganda life had squeezed me to the wall. You guys, most the celebrities you see that side leave in pretense just to keep up with the status but when in real life things tough and tight. Life gets tough on them without no one to open up to.
Speaking the truth, before I came overseas my situation was tough and alarming. I reached to the extent whereby I even shifted to slums of Bakuli and that is where my hideout was. While putting up in those slums that’s when I took bold steps and decided to jet out of Uganda and sketch life elsewhere.
The bottom line to the story is never giving up on your dreams. If you’re out there and you have valid dreams chase for them. If you asked for a visa and they got turned down at the first attempt, don’t lose hope. Try again and again as many times as possible till you get that visa.
When you get the visa then you can hustle for the air ticket money and leave Uganda. Truth be told, Uganda changed for worst. You study and complete that degree and then hustle to get a job. When you get one, the salary you get to earn you find yourself when you can’t even save a single coin.Margla Da Raggamuffin Gyal