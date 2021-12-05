Veteran Ugandan dancehall singer Margla Da Raggamuffin Gyal, born Gladys Namuleme, has disclosed that before she left Uganda to head overseas, life had “squeezed” her to the fullest.

Through a trending video circulating online, Margla explains that she went through a lot of stress being a celebrity in Uganda as she had to keep up with the appearance yet she was struggling with life.

The mother of one, now with another ban baking in her oven, notes that when life pinned her to the wall, she had to find her way out of the limelight to become an ordinary person.

She got to the level where she could live comfortably in the ghettos of Bakuli that turned into her hideout.

Read Also: Margla expecting child with mzungu lover, shows off baby bump

Despite successfully managed to do that, life was still tough until she made up her mind to leave the +256 to head abroad and look for a job that would help her maintain a lifestyle of no pretense but reality.

Margla advised whoever is struggling to find their way out of Uganda and go work overseas.

She also motivated those who have ever requested for visas and got turned down to keep on requesting again and again till they are offered one.