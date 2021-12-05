The music industry showed unity in supporting MC Kats at the ‘King Of The Mic’ concert which happened at the Next Media Services premises in Naguru.

On Saturday 5th December, 2021, Edwin Katamba a.k.a MC Kats held a highly popularised ‘King Of The Mic’ concert at the Next Media Services premises in Naguru.

The concert was aimed at creating awareness and sensitising the masses about HIV/AIDS and stigmatisation.

Several entertainers including singers, deejays, comedians, among others, all came out to support the 37-year-old who has taken it upon himself to fight HIV.

The build up to the show saw artistes request their fans to test and know their HIV statuses in addition to making sure they protect themselves against the disease.

MC Kats vowed to end HIV and the stigma around it by 2030 through different campaigns he will be spearheading together with other organisations.

Below are some of the photos from Saturday’s event: