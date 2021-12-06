Today, singer Dax Vibez has added a year on to his age and he is so grateful to God for the gift of life blessed unto him.
On that note, Bobi Wine’s wife Barbie Kyangulanyi is even more delighted to see Dax Vibez become the man he has turned into lately.
Barbie Kyangulanyi through a precise post on her social media accounts praised Dax Vibez for being a highly disciplined person.
She also shed some light on how she raised the singer.
She thanked him for whethering the tough situations he went through while growing up and being raised by “clueless parents” that Bobi and herself were.
The mother of four went on explain how she admires Dax’s resilience and discipline adding that he make her happy whenever they meet.
Dax Vibez, on your birthday today, I want to celebrate you and thank you for being that Proverbs 1: 8-9 child who succeeds in his endeavors because he heeds to the counsel of his mother and father.
Thank you for standing the poverty, the hunger, the uncomfortable sleeping conditions and the “clueless parents” that we were while raising you.
I admire your resilience son, You make us very proud. We wish you many more happy years ahead. May you grow to raise your own children and instil in them the good virtues that we see in you. Happy birthday my super star.Barbie Kyagulanyi