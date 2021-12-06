Today, singer Dax Vibez has added a year on to his age and he is so grateful to God for the gift of life blessed unto him.

On that note, Bobi Wine’s wife Barbie Kyangulanyi is even more delighted to see Dax Vibez become the man he has turned into lately.

Barbie Kyangulanyi through a precise post on her social media accounts praised Dax Vibez for being a highly disciplined person.

She also shed some light on how she raised the singer.

She thanked him for whethering the tough situations he went through while growing up and being raised by “clueless parents” that Bobi and herself were.

The mother of four went on explain how she admires Dax’s resilience and discipline adding that he make her happy whenever they meet.