Singer Cindy Sanyu took yet another step closer to her marriage when her fiancé Prynce Joel Okuyo visited her parents’ home on Sunday 5th December, 2021.

Very soon, renowned dancehall singer and former Blu*3 songstress Cinderella Sanyu Muyonjo will be officially Mrs. Okuyo.

The mother of one, now heavily pregnant with Prynce’s child, is having the happiest year of her life if we are to go by recent proceedings.

Cindy together with her family and close friends travelled East to Serere ahead of her introduction ceremony where she officially introduced Prynce to her parents.

The introduction was held successfully at Cindy’s humble home amid joy and celebrations from her family and friends.

On her Instagram, she shared a video of the introduction with the caption, “Feel free to call me Mrs. Okuyo. Prynce came home to my people. God is faithful.”

We now wait for the final wedding celebrations which are reportedly set for later this week according to different sources.

Congratulations to the couple!