Over the weekend, there was drama in the family of Dr. Kuluthum Nabunya Muzaata as her son Anwar was rejected as the late Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata Batte’s heir by her co-wives.

The drama started on Saturday when Dr. Kuluthum held a secret Islamic prayer (Dhuwa) and her son was named as the heir of the late Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata Batte.

On Sunday, pages flipped since it was the official day to name the late Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata’s heir.

During the Dhuwa that gathered several big wigs from the Islamic community, Dr. Kuluthum’s co-wives were tipped off that her son was secretly named the heir.

When Dr. Kuluthum Muzaata’s co-wives got to learn of it, they quickly rejected her son being named the heir stating that they do not know him well.

We wait to witness how this will end as both parties have started a battle on who the right heir is.