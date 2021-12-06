Fans are pleased with how singer Cindy Sanyu has held her Kukyala and Kwanjula ceremonies humble without being too flashy for the showbiz.

Slowly but surely, events like proposals, bridal showers, kwanjula, kukyala, and others have turned into showbiz dates.

When a celebrity or any other public figure decided that they are going to marry, their fans except big budget weddings with lots of decor, glamour, huge crowds, expensive clothes, among other things.

Celebrities including Rema Namakula have gone all-out during their popularised wedding events in the past.

Well, Cindy Sanyu disagrees with such kinds of weddings and prefers to keep it humble – and her fans live it.

During her Kukyala event which happened in May, Cindy kept it simple; wearing only a kikoyi styled with simple accessories and later changed into a kinyoro traditional attire.

On Sunday, she kept it humble during her Kwanjula ceremony which happened in Serere with just a few family members and friends who attended.

The decor was not exaggerated and the fashion was as well easy to the eye, something which her fans on social media applauded.

.@IamCindySanyu introduced Prynce Joel Okuyo to her parents in a beautiful traditional ceremony which happened earlier today pic.twitter.com/649rVbs0dc — MBU (@MBU) December 5, 2021

Cindy has often revealed that how she likes keeping things lowkey but her critics maintain that she is just broke hence the reason why she had to ask her fans to contribute to her wedding.

Cindy’s wedding will be happening soon and we expect to witness a bit more glamour unlike the last two traditional ceremonies.

We shall keep you posted!