Ugandan singer Grace Khan gave birth to a bouncing baby girl on Monday 6th December, 2021.

For the past couple of weeks, band singer Grace Namuwulya a.k.a Grace Khan has been dominating the headlines with news concerning her unborn baby.

Most of the news has been rotating around who is responsible for the pregnancy with fellow singer Prince Omar being severally mentioned.

The songstress, however, has declined to publicly reveal who the baby daddy is as she claims that he denied responsibility of the pregnancy

Grace during a recent interview maintained that the truth will come out at the right time and that her focus is on giving birth and raising her child.

On Monday morning, the singer welcomed her bundle of joy. She announced the news through her social media platforms.

She shared her fingers holding her baby girls’s fingers and captioned the photos with its birthday and name: “6/12/2021 Illona Grannah.”

Several of her fans, followers and fellow celebrities have already started sending congratulatory messages to her and we love to see that.

Congratulations to you Grace Khan!