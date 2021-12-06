Talent music manager Geoffrey Kyagambidwa alias Chagga disregaded reports alleging that the late Mowzey Radio’s death was connected to him being a drug addict.
While being hosted on Dembe FM’s Talk N Talk show, Chagga ruled out reports that link the late Mowzey Radio’s death to drugs noting that he was never a drug addict at any single moment.
Chagga explained that Radio never used substances like cocaine or those injections used to administer toxic drugs in the body.
He narrated that Radio was just a weed smoker and more of a herbalist but not a drug addict. Chagga said that the only challenge Radio always faced was using whiskey excessively.
If someone says that drug abuse contributed to Mowzey Radio’s passing, they’re not right. Mowzey Radio never used drugs. Drugs include cocaine and other things.
Mowzey Radio was a herbalist, just a weed smoker as any other artist, very sober, and healthy as those other superstars that you have.
He wasn’t a drug user that he would consume cocaine or inject himself with other substances. So those are the drugs whereas weed is a herb and that didn’t contribute anything to his passing on.
In fact, whiskey used to treat Mowzey Radio very bad.Chagga