Talent music manager Geoffrey Kyagambidwa alias Chagga disregaded reports alleging that the late Mowzey Radio’s death was connected to him being a drug addict.

While being hosted on Dembe FM’s Talk N Talk show, Chagga ruled out reports that link the late Mowzey Radio’s death to drugs noting that he was never a drug addict at any single moment.

Chagga explained that Radio never used substances like cocaine or those injections used to administer toxic drugs in the body.

He narrated that Radio was just a weed smoker and more of a herbalist but not a drug addict. Chagga said that the only challenge Radio always faced was using whiskey excessively.