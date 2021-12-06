Pastor Aloysious Bugingo and his set-to-be wife Suzan Makula have set Tuesday 7th December, 2021 as the day of their Kwanjula celebrations.

Kwanjula, literally translated as “Introduction”, is a Buganda traditional ceremony where the bride-to-be introduces the would-be husband to her parents.

House Of Prayer Ministries International pastor Aloysiuos Bugingo is set to be introduced to his lover’s parents on Tuesday.

In a video currently trending online, Bugingo alerted his church congregation about the forthcoming event slated for tomorrow.

Read Also: Pastor Bugingo, Susan Makula hold Kukyala ceremony despite Teddy Naluswa’s refusal to sign for divorce

He also revealed that despite several people hinting on how his new marriage will end in tears, he does not care.

Since you are my friends, let me tell you. On Tuesday 7th, my love Suzan Makula will be introducing me to her parents. Clap for me if you’re excited about it. Pastor Aloysious Bugingo

Bugingo is still officially married to the mother of his children Teddy Naluswa Bugingo who declined to sign divorce papers months ago.

Teddy believes that her husband will turn things around and get back to her so that they can put their issues behind them and raise their children.

We await to see how the Kwanjula will happen, be sure to receive all the updates here!