Despite receiving help from the public, Bruno K is not happy with how fellow musicians and the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) have distanced themselves from helping Oscar Bigtym.

Former Big Tym singer Oscar Bigtym a.k.a Scar lost his path musically and life turned into a pack of regrets before Bruno K found him and offered help.

In efforts to get the singer’s life back on track, Bruno Kiggundu a.k.a Bruno K has been asking for help from well-wishers online.

A couple of individuals including pastors, businessmen, saloon owners, among others have offered what they can.

Just a few artistes, however, have been involved in helping their fellow singer most notably Pallaso who managed to contribute Shs1m when he heard the call.

Bruno K is not pleased with the fraternity of artistes. During a recent interview, he questioned where the spirit if togetherness among entertainers disappeared to.

Bruno also called out the Uganda Musicians Association for not showing any concern for an artiste yet the association claims to have the best interests for artistes.

If Oscar was in another country, everyone would help him. Here people don’t care. Where is the Uganda Musicians Association? Where is the one love we talk about? It’s a pity our industry is like this. Bruno K

Oscar is in a better place than in which Bruno found him. He is also positive that his career can lift off yet again and has already hit studio to out that into effect.

We hope he finds the help he needs!